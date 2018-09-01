birdsandbirds: White-winged DoveWarbler Woods Bird…
White-winged Dove
Warbler Woods Bird Sanctuary
Cibolo, TX
#290
I saw this morning that people were still seeing one or more White-winged Doves at Refugio State Beach. I’d already made one (unsuccessful) trip out there to look for them a few days ago, but knowing they were still there I headed out again. This time it worked! I got great views of one perched above the stone bridge over the creek in the campground.
