birdsandbirds: White-winged DoveWarbler Woods Bird…

White-winged Dove

Warbler Woods Bird Sanctuary

Cibolo, TX

#290

I saw this morning that people were still seeing one or more White-winged Doves at Refugio State Beach. I’d already made one (unsuccessful) trip out there to look for them a few days ago, but knowing they were still there I headed out again. This time it worked! I got great views of one perched above the stone bridge over the creek in the campground.

