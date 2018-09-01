daddysbirds: Virginia’s warbler #291When I got to Refugio to look for the White-winged Dove I…

daddysbirds:

Virginia’s warbler

#291

When I got to Refugio to look for the White-winged Dove I wasn’t even thinking abut the Virginia’s Warbler that had been reported there this morning; I hadn’t heard about it. But I quickly found out from the other birders who were there. I was standing on the bridge checking out the eucalyptus where it had been seen when Libby, who’d had a brief view of it before I arrived but was hoping for a better look because it was a life bird for her (as it was for me), called out, “Ooh! There it is!”

The bird was in a lemonade berry bush about 30 eet away. Then it flew to a closer bush, about 15 feet away. Then it flew into the bush RIGHT NEXT TO US.

It was very exciting. Hyperventilation may have been involved. 🙂

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177634364771.

Tags: birds, PJH, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, viwa.