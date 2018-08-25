elucubrare: elucubrare: you know what? i did not.  In the year…

« icecreampizzer: Happy 2nd anniversary to the release of Chapter…
In the year 2017 AD, with Mary, erstwhile manager of Target, having been crushed under her feet, Susan of Walmart was awarded a Triumph. Mary was paraded through the store, preceded and followed by three cashiers, in chains of cardboard from the Party Supplies department. Behind her came the spoils of the raid on Target, which were distributed to the employees as they passed. Last of all came Susan, standing in a mechanized cart, wearing Revlon True Red lipstick, her hair unbound, while behind her rode one of the other stockers, whispering in her ear, “remember that you too could be fired.“ 

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177393493288.

