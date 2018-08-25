« elucubrare: elucubrare: you know what? i did not.  In the year…
antisocial-wings: #AmericanWhoopee day 1 is a go (via shipwreckedcomedy) I have never been more… »

hartgracesarah: shipwreckedcomedy:Join us tomorrow on our…

hartgracesarah:

shipwreckedcomedy:

Join us tomorrow on our youtube channel for our final American Whoopee livestream, where we’ll be closing down the fundraising for our newest project! And we’ll be celebrating two years of Poe Party as well! There’s sure to be friends, fun, and fond memories. See you then!

Come stream with us!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177395191636.

Tags: you could do a lot worse, with your sunday, theres something about these livestreams, that feels so wholesome and pure, if i knew it was going to be my last day on earth, i would want there to be a shipwrecked livestream.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 at 6:11 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.