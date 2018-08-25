icecreampizzer:

Happy 2nd anniversary to the release of Chapter I: The Bells, which consequently kickstarted this whole incredible series to motion! To celebrate, I made the fab four’s Clue-themed character cards?! After discovering what Clue was and learning how to play it (then watching the movie–hilarious btw, must watch 11/10), the idea of Edgar Allan Poe’s Clue Party was born. Who killed Eddie Dantes? (Was he really dead in the first place????)

Planning to make more of these, but I can’t say for sure. Hopefully I could find more time for the rest.

Poe Party holds a special place in my heart, and many, many thanks to the crazy talented people who worked really hard to make this into the masterpiece that it is today!! Also these crazy talented people are working on yet ANOTHER freakin’ masterpiece and we’re all excited for it and there’s four days left to help them out woot woot sooo if you can help, you gotta!

Also happy birthday to the main man @seanpersaud !! Have a great birthday!