witch-of-the-west-country

replied to your post “Who’s the oldest person on Tumblr?”

Are you still alive and on tumblr? I searched “oldest person on tumblr” and got taken back to my own account and it was like looking into a scary mirror. I am 45 this year so evidently not the oldest but it would be nice to hear that you are not dead

Not nearly as nice as it is for ME to hear it! 😀

Just went back and read through my #oldest-person-on-tumblr tag.The oldest active tumblr user I’ve found so far was @fvfarm. I miss seeing her updates; it’s been several years since she posted. I believe she was 90 at that time. I’m holding out hope that she’s still going strong, but has simply decided (sensibly) that she has better things to do.

@dduane still taps the keys here on a regular basis. She’s a decade older than I am. And I’m sure there are many more.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/177167408266.

Tags: oldest person on tumblr, witch-of-the-west-country.