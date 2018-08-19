freshcloudempathangel replied to your post “camillavirgil replied to your photoset …

freshcloudempathangel

I was super disappointed in movie Faramir, and the opportunity to show the character Tolkien created that was a reflection of himself. Up to this point we’ve seen the ring’s affect on Gandalf, Galadriel, even Aragorn hesitates when offered the ring. And we all know it’s hold on Boromir. The movie scene could have been so powerful for us to see a man look at it and never even think twice about not wanting it. He was stronger than anyone (except Sam) when it came to refusing the ring.

It would certainly have been a powerful scene for me. I recently got done re-reading TTT, and those passages felt more important to me than ever given the way movie!Faramir had partly replaced book!Faramir in my head in the years since I’d last read the books.

That said, I sympathize to some degree with the filmmakers’ choices. They were telling a giant epic story in a tiny narrative space (relatively speaking, given the differences between 1,000+ pages of densely layered text and a popular tentpole film series). I wouldn’t have made the same choices they did, and this one is near the top of my list of things I would have tried to handle differently. But that doesn’t seem likely to come up, since I don’t have the aptitude/experience/connections/desire/luck/ginormous planeloads of money it took for them to even be in a position to make those choices.

