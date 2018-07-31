« shipwreckedcomedy: Some photos taken behind the scenes of Edgar…

claudemonet-art: The Small Arm of the Seine at Argenteuil …

claudemonet-art:

The Small Arm of the Seine at Argenteuil

1872

Claude Monet

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/176483184816.

Tags: all the monet.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 at 7:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.