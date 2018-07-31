shipwreckedcomedy:

Shipwrecked Comedy is proud to announce: American Whoopee!

We’re so excited to announce that we’re headed back to Buffer Festival in Toronto! We’ll be premiering “American Whoopee,” a trailer for a 1920s silent film that never was, and probably shouldn’t have been.

This is a much smaller project than we’ve undertaken the last few years, but we miss being on set and making stuff while we try to find funding for our some of our bigger ideas. However, we still need to pay for it, so we’re undertaking a mini-crowdfunding campaign right here using PayPal donations and a very abbreviated perks list:

Reward Tiers

$5 : Your name in the credits, a link to the video before we release it to the public

: Your name in the credits, a link to the video before we release it to the public $25 : Your name in the credits, a link to the video before we release it to the public, a Shipwrecked temporary tattoo, a handwritten thank you note

: Your name in the credits, a link to the video before we release it to the public, a Shipwrecked temporary tattoo, a handwritten thank you note $ 50 : Your name in the credits, a link to the video before we release it to the public, a Shipwrecked temporary tattoo, a handwritten thank you note, an American Whoopee sticker, a disposable camera print from set

: Your name in the credits, a link to the video before we release it to the public, a Shipwrecked temporary tattoo, a handwritten thank you note, an American Whoopee sticker, a disposable camera print from set $100: Your name in the credits, a link to the video before we release it to the public, a Shipwrecked temporary tattoo, a handwritten thank you note, an American Whoopee sticker, a disposable camera print from set, an American Whoopee poster signed by the cast.

Don’t forget to include your mailing address in a note along with your pledge so we’ll know where to send your perks!

Feel free to donate any amount – every bit helps. And – BIG NEWS – if we make enough money, we’ll be able to shoot on FILM. Actual real live film, a super exciting endeavor for us film nerds that will add a whole lot of authenticity to our short. How much exactly is “enough”? It’s a bit of a moving target at the moment, but as we call in favors and finalize the small budget that we have, we’ll develop a much better idea of what that goal would be. And we will definitely keep you in the loop. But hurry, we’ll only be taking donations until 6 pm PDT on August 26th.

We can’t wait to bring you “American Whoopee,” full of familiar Shipwrecked faces (as well as some new ones), beautiful costumes, and another killer Dylan Glatthorn score. We’re so appreciative of all the help you’ve given us and we’re excited to have you along for the ride. So help us out, and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates along the way!

Click here to help bring American Whoopee to life!