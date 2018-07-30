shipwreckedcomedy:

Some photos taken behind the scenes of Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party by our set photographer, Christopher Higgins. Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party available at Shipwrecked Comedy!

Tags: every time a new batch of these comes out, i get the same rush of appreciation, in a sense i feel like poeparty is still being made, or like, it was this timeless moment of goodness, that can never wholly fade, maybe that stone in the middle of ashley’s necklace, is from nenya, it’s the wrong color, but maybe it darkened in the ensuing years.