My supervisor/mentor had a cell plan so she could use the Internet before we got WiFi, so she looked up the race for me after I got picked up at the airport so I could know who won. She’s a feminist and I sent her the NYT article and she liked it, and wanted to watch the In-Port Race today with me but ended up not being able to. But I showed her the 2-minute version, and the intro to the full one, and she said “I love a close-up on a weathered face.” (1/2)
In an odd thematic twist, my DSL provider has seen fit to leave me without internet for most of the last week. That means I’ve been using my cell plan for access, and have been intentionally avoiding watching any video because it would use up my monthly data allotment too quickly and rack up a bunch of extra charges. So I haven’t seen the final In-Port Race, or other recent festivities. But with luck I’ll be back on unlimited data by tomorrow, and will properly check it all out. (cont.)
