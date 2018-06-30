I still haven’t watched that video (with the on-board footage of Dongfeng crossing the line) due to the aforementioned DSL outage. Can’t wait!

And that TTToP managed to climb out of last place, but only by relying on two (2) different tie-breakers (taking 6th ahead of Scallywag in the In-Port series despite being tied with them on points because they beat them in the last In-Port Race, and then taking 6th overall despite being tied again on points because of having beaten them in the In-Port series) is just the perfect button on all the hair’s-breadth wackiness at the end of this edition of the race.

Thanks for your many contributions to the small but doughty VOR Tumblr fandom! 😜

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175413660571.

