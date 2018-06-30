« My supervisor/mentor had a cell plan so she could use the Internet before we got WiFi, so she looked up the race for me after I got picked up at the airport so I could know who won. She’s a feminist and I sent her the NYT article and she liked it, and wanted to watch the In-Port Race today with me but ended up not being able to. But I showed her the 2-minute version, and the intro to the full one, and she said “I love a close-up on a weathered face.” (1/2)
(2/2) She really liked how happy TTOP were when they won, so I showed her the video of Dongfeng crossing the line to win overall and she was really touched by seeing them cry in joy, and because I said “Wow, somebody other than Pascal swore”, she wanted to see the “Dongfeng Frustration” video next and laughed at it. I’m really glad I helped her discover the VOR even though it’s all over except the prize-giving.

I still haven’t watched that video (with the on-board footage of Dongfeng crossing the line) due to the aforementioned DSL outage. Can’t wait!

And that TTToP managed to climb out of last place, but only by relying on two (2) different tie-breakers (taking 6th ahead of Scallywag in the In-Port series despite being tied with them on points because they beat them in the last In-Port Race, and then taking 6th overall despite being tied again on points because of having beaten them in the In-Port series) is just the perfect button on all the hair’s-breadth wackiness at the end of this edition of the race.

Thanks for your many contributions to the small but doughty VOR Tumblr fandom! 😜

