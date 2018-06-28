I’ve set my alarm for 3 a.m.; hopefully by the time this posts I’ll be asleep.

There’s a really neat beach that I’ve never been to. I was planning to try to get there this weekend, but we’re traveling on Sunday, which means I’d need to go Saturday. And at this point I can’t not participate in the local protest, even though it will probably be small, even though my own contribution will be pathetic and inadequate.

So I’ve decided to use a day of PTO and go tomorrow instead, spend some time by myself with just the wind and the grass, a few cows. And the birds.

I’m hoping for Grasshopper Sparrows. I’d never seen them IRL until this year, when I found out you can see them in SBA; you just have to work for them.

It’s nice to be able to achieve something.

Grasshopper Sparrow (Ammodramus savannarum) by Flickr user Dominic Sherony

