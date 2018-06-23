Split continues.

All the teams have talked in the latest videos about how much this leg has been like a three-day in-port race, with constant maneuvers and hardly any sleep for anyone. It must be quite an emotional ride on board right now. And big conditions: The live helicopter shots of them surfing at 25 knots down the Danish coast in the past few hours were amazing.

Win or lose, they are going to be exhausted when they finish tomorrow.

Tags: closer..., vor, volvo ocean race, dongfeng race team.