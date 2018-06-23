« Sunrise on the North Sea. Brunel has taken a tiny lead over…
Brunel is still narrowly leading MAPFRE in the western group;… »

debunkshy: Canada WarblerPackery Channel, TX4-23-18

debunkshy:

Canada Warbler
Packery Channel, TX
4-23-18

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/175196251666.

Tags: birds, closer..., PJH, cawa, love to see one of these.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 at 10:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.