Brunel is still narrowly leading MAPFRE in the western group;…

Brunel is still narrowly leading MAPFRE in the western group; Dongfeng and the inshore group are losing ground. But that was expected; they knew they’d be sailing a slower angle for a while. Their hope is that the inshore route will pay off at the very end, when the western group has to fight their way in through light winds.

The whole race is totally going to come down to the last few miles.

