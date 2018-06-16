montereybayaquarium: Sooty shearwaters undertake a remarkable…

« acryptozoo: Least Tern (Sternula antillarum) #272A few weeks ago…
Sooty shearwaters undertake a remarkable 40,000 mile migration every year, tracing a figure-eight path from breeding sites in the Southern Hemisphere to richer feeding sites in the North Pacific Ocean.

Hopefully they get frequent flyer miles!

image

#273

They’ve been in the ocean off Santa Barbara County for a few months now, but I haven’t been out on a boat and they don’t usually come close enough to shore to be seen easily down in my part of the county. North county is another story, though; at the beach west of Lompoc this morning I saw hundreds of them. They were still out pretty far, but identifiable.

