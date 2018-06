ospreyphoto-blog:

Common Murre Photo by Oleg Gurvits

#274

Spotted one out past the waves at Surf Beach, looking vaguely like a loon but with the snazzy black-and-white breeding plumage shown here.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174957756466.

Tags: birds, carp without cars, comu, santa barbara county year list.