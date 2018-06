thalassarche:

Common Nighthawk (Chordeiles minor) – photo by Stephen Kolbe

With any luck, by this time tomorrow I’ll be headed to the Cuyama Valley to see if any of this bird’s smaller cousins (Lesser Nighthawks) are willing to go on my county year list. Wish me luck!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174475906156.

Tags: birds, closer..., coni.