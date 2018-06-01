shipwreckedcomedy:

jaynaneeya: I love how the Poe Party bloopers are 24 minutes long, and only like 15 seconds of it is people truly messing up their lines, while the rest is people having fun and making each other (and themselves) laugh. The blooper reel is insanely long not because anyone was unprepared; rather because everyone was hilarious. This will never fail to make me happy. A very accurate chart.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174475985256.

Tags: for the record, how much a fan she is, is one of my favorite things, about this fandom, and that's a v. competitive category.