a-solitary-sea-rover: Awww…
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174465984171.
Tags: vor, volvo ocean race, liz wardley, wisdom, lizdom.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174465984171.
Tags: vor, volvo ocean race, liz wardley, wisdom, lizdom.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, June 1st, 2018 at 5:14 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.