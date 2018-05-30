« Like everyone’s so sad and frustrated but holy shit you guys just LOOK AROUND YOU RIGHT NOW. I guess you wouldn’t get where they are in the sailing world without having a certain amount of tunnel vision, but like what’s the point if you can’t take a step back and enjoy the pretty? Like they’re basically saying through heaven. But idk I’m not a sailor. Anyway I had feelings.
lies: Turn the Tide on Plastic, Volvo Ocean Race Leg 9,… »

These are very serious professionals.

