« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching I see things that aren’t birds.
One Small Blow Against Encroaching Totalitarianism: Not Him But Us »

In the last edition of the race Sam Greenfield was the first…

In the last edition of the race Sam Greenfield was the first person to fly a drone from a racing sailboat in the middle of the ocean. A few hours ago he uploaded this footage from the North Atlantic: The first time someone’s flown a drone from an ocean racer surfing in gale conditions.

It is to boggle. 😀

(Also, nice one-handed catch by Kyle WHILE CONTINUING TO DRIVE THE BOAT.)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174263469456.

Tags: sailing, ocean racing, vor, volvo ocean race, sam greenfield, thank you and good night, drone, kyle langford.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, May 25th, 2018 at 10:05 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.