In the last edition of the race Sam Greenfield was the first person to fly a drone from a racing sailboat in the middle of the ocean. A few hours ago he uploaded this footage from the North Atlantic: The first time someone’s flown a drone from an ocean racer surfing in gale conditions.

It is to boggle. 😀

(Also, nice one-handed catch by Kyle WHILE CONTINUING TO DRIVE THE BOAT.)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174263469456.

Tags: sailing, ocean racing, vor, volvo ocean race, sam greenfield, thank you and good night, drone, kyle langford.