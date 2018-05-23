quickthreebeers:

jdibe22686: Blue-gray gnatcatcher, Bar Harbor Maine From the incomplete eye ring, lack of white edges on the retrices and overall shape of the bird, this is not a Blue-gray gnatcatcher. Looks like a female Black-throated Blue Warbler to me, from the lack of wingbars, overall drab look, that little white patch on the wing (a little hard to tell from this photo). Oh, and that killer brow. Open to discussion, as always. Nice shot, regardless!

I’ve never seen a Black-throated Blue Warbler, but I’d love to.

Here’s a Blue-gray Gnatcatcher for comparison, with its longer tail and overall slimmer build, courtesy of Wikipedia user Erikwlyon:

Source: https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Blue-gray_Gnatcatcher_CA.jpg

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174199948656.

