snailkites: LifersOn April 23, 2018 I saw my 600th bird…

snailkites:

Lifers

On April 23, 2018 I saw my 600th bird species! To celebrate, I did a small portrait of each of my “hundredth” birds. The exact position of each bird in my life list can get a bit fuzzy (since some early species I’ve taken off and re-counted later, or picked a different new species from the same checklist). 

Here’s to 400 more!

100: Common Merganser (February 2015, Delaware)
200: Sandhill Crane (August 2015, Wisconsin)
300: Lewin’s Honeyeater (June 2017, Australia)
400: Spotted Quail-thrush (June 2017, Australia)
500: Metallic Starling (August 2017, Australia)
600: Olive-sided Flycatcher (May 2018, Minnesota)

Congratulations! That’s a lot of birds!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174210558916.

Tags: birds.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, May 24th, 2018 at 6:29 am

