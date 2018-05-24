snailkites: LifersOn April 23, 2018 I saw my 600th bird…

snailkites:

Lifers On April 23, 2018 I saw my 600th bird species! To celebrate, I did a small portrait of each of my “hundredth” birds. The exact position of each bird in my life list can get a bit fuzzy (since some early species I’ve taken off and re-counted later, or picked a different new species from the same checklist). Here’s to 400 more! 100: Common Merganser (February 2015, Delaware)

200: Sandhill Crane (August 2015, Wisconsin)

300: Lewin’s Honeyeater (June 2017, Australia)

400: Spotted Quail-thrush (June 2017, Australia)

500: Metallic Starling (August 2017, Australia)

600: Olive-sided Flycatcher (May 2018, Minnesota)

Congratulations! That’s a lot of birds!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/174210558916.

Tags: birds.