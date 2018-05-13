noaasanctuaries:

This weekend we celebrate both World Migratory Bird Day and Mother’s Day – and what better way than with Wisdom the Laysan albatross?

At about 67 years old, Wisdom is the oldest known wild bird in the world, and is a mother many times over! Here she is with her 2017 chick on Midway Atoll in Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

Every year, Laysan albatrosses and numerous other bird species migrate from their feeding grounds to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands to breed and raise their chicks. Protecting these places helps ensure the survival of new generations!

(Photo: Naomi Blinick/USFWS)

[Image description: A white and brown Laysan albatross stands over a small fluffy chick. The adult is looking down at the chick.]

