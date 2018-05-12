« purelummox: Gonna try and ride this new challenge back into the…

dark-and-endless-sky: Cover art for my completed story, Feels…

dark-and-endless-sky:

Cover art for my completed story, Feels Like Hope.

Synopsis:While the Citadel revels in its first night free of tyranny, Capable leaves its safety to make a perilous journey alone across the Wasteland. Her purpose is simple: retrieve Nux’s remains or die trying.
When she finds not a body, but hope, clinging desperately to his last thread of life, Capable’s future is unexpectedly filled with new promise… and unforeseen consequences.”

https://www.fanfiction.net/s/11358599/1/Feels-Like-Hope
http://archiveofourown.org/works/4837202/chapters/11079305

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/173844761231.

Tags: fury road.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 at 5:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.