keithcurrypochy: For the past few days there have been flocks of…

For the past few days there have been flocks of…
For the past few days there have been flocks of Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) hanging out around the museum. As I was walking in this morning I noticed the birds in the trees next to the parking garage, so I climbed the stairs and got on eye level with a few of them. They are such beautiful birds!
Gainesville, FL
Tags: birds, cewa, it turns out, a tree can hold, a surprising number, of cewas.