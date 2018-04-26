keithcurrypochy: For the past few days there have been flocks of…

« fashionsfromhistory: Evening Dress Girolamo…

For the past few days there have been flocks of Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) hanging out around the museum. As I was walking in this morning I noticed the birds in the trees next to the parking garage, so I climbed the stairs and got on eye level with a few of them. They are such beautiful birds! 

Gainesville, FL

