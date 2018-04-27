geopsych:

For those who wonder, and people often ask, my pictures are taken in

eastern Pennsylvania in the States. Some people who live where I take

most of the pictures have asked that I not say exactly where it is

because the area has become so small and fragile, but some of you have probably figured it out from place names I’ve dropped.

Eastern

Pennsylvania is still beautiful in some places, but a broad part of the

beautiful landscape that once existed here has been bulldozed and made

into industrial parks, ugly modern housing, and shopping centers with

big highways and lots of Walmarts and fast food, because it is so close

to New York City and Philadelphia. So for me some sadness accompanies

the beauty in every one of my pictures. These places I post pictures of, along with the

plants, birds, and other things still living there, are the last

remnants of a once large and beautiful pastoral area. Earlier, before

settlers arrived, it was home to a magnificent ancient forest full of amazing and

beautiful plants and other life of which we now have only dwindling

traces.

Every year I see things I have taken pictures of, and

posted on this blog, being destroyed. I know that eventually it will all

be gone. I feel like people should see how beautiful it was before it

disappears forever. I thank everyone for sharing in the beauty that

might otherwise be forgotten. <3