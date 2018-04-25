teaganwhite: “Point Pleasant, West Virginia”, gouache &…

« This is just to say that if I follow you I am 100% down with your obscure obsessive interest in…

“Point Pleasant, West Virginia”, gouache & watercolor on paper.

In my pieces for VACVVM V1, I painted my own interpretation of well-known cryptids (animals or beings whose existence is disputed or rejected by biologists, but have been cataloged in the folkloric record through rumors, sightings, and anecdotal accounts).

This is my Mothman, a massive and allegedly supernatural winged creature with glowing red eyes seen around West Virginia in the 1960s; some have compared these reports to descriptions of a particularly large Night Heron.

Tags: birds, ycnh, the bird this is based on, is one of the legit rarities, of carpinteria’s birding scene.

