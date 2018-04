Western Wood-Peewee (Contopus sordidulus)

Photo by Flickr user J. N. Stuart

#248

Hard to miss when they’re vocalizing, which this one was as I was walking along Refugio Road this morning. Another summer visitor added to the list. 😃

