philly-state-of-mind:Common Ground-DoveBellflower, CAJuly 10,…

Common Ground-Dove
Bellflower, CA
July 10, 2013
Uncommon and declining in Santa Barbara County. 😞
I know them from when I was a kid birdwatching in Florida, and have seen them a couple of times in Carp, but not recently.
So I set the alarm and headed up this morning to Farren Road on the other side of Santa Barbara, where a few have been seen lately in an avocado orchard. I didn’t see any, but heard two of them clearly enough to count.
