philly-state-of-mind:Common Ground-DoveBellflower, CAJuly 10,…

Common Ground-Dove
Bellflower, CA
July 10,…



Common Ground-Dove
Bellflower, CA
July 10, 2013
Taken with a Canon PowerShot SX50 HS

#247

Uncommon and declining in Santa Barbara County. 😞

I know them from when I was a kid birdwatching in Florida, and have seen them a couple of times in Carp, but not recently.

So I set the alarm and headed up this morning to Farren Road on the other side of Santa Barbara, where a few have been seen lately in an avocado orchard. I didn’t see any, but heard two of them clearly enough to count.

