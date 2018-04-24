philly-state-of-mind:Common Ground-DoveBellflower, CAJuly 10,…

philly-state-of-mind:

Common Ground-Dove

Bellflower, CA

July 10, 2013

Uncommon and declining in Santa Barbara County. 😞

I know them from when I was a kid birdwatching in Florida, and have seen them a couple of times in Carp, but not recently.

So I set the alarm and headed up this morning to Farren Road on the other side of Santa Barbara, where a few have been seen lately in an avocado orchard. I didn’t see any, but heard two of them clearly enough to count.

