Sometimes when I’m birdwatching I see things that aren’t birds.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172835461431.

Tags: also, sometimes, someone hauled an upright piano, to la cumbre peak, and left it there, I wasn't the first person on the franklin trail last sunday, some non-human persons were there first, a mule deer, and what I think was probably a spotted skunk, a wee adorable cute one, that followed the trail for nearly a mile.