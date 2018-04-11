crazycritterlife:

Lazuli Bunting – San Luis Obispo, CA

#237

One of the coolest things about birdwatching is the surprise factor. I experience surprises every single time I go out. A male Lazuli Bunting singing on the dog path by Santa Monica Creek was today’s big surprise, at the end of my morning walk with Rory when I assumed I’d already found everything I was going to find and was just putting my bins on a bird that had flown into the top of a little scrub oak; just me acting out of habit more than anything else; “bird every bird” and all that; probably another White-crowned or a House Sparrow, and those birds are legit, and cool, and deserve to be looked at too, of course; I have a whole list of reasons why it makes sense to check out all the birds, even the common ones, even the ones I’ve already ID’d by ear, but there’s a level on which I was just kind of going through the motions, at the end of my walk, ready to get home and get to work, so I dutifully raised the binoculars and… wow. Lazuli Bunting.

Cool.

