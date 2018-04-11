Reblog if your Tumblr picture is actually you.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172839694601.
Tags: 😜, okay. maybe not the picture. but the url -- that's def. me..
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172839694601.
Tags: 😜, okay. maybe not the picture. but the url -- that's def. me..
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 at 2:33 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.