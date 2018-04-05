birdsandbirds:

Hermit Warbler H.J Andrews Experimental Forest, OR So, I’m out in Oregon in the H.J Andrews Experimental Forest for the summer to do bird point counts and to band birds. Today was our first day of netting and we came up with this HEWA!

#229

I was finishing up at La Cumbre Peak, feeling pretty happy about adding two birds to the list, when two Hermit Warblers appeared. Yay!

santa barbara county year list, hewa