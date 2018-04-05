lazyjacks:97 years ago today:Bluenose launch, Lunenburg, March…
97 years ago today:
Bluenose launch, Lunenburg, March 26, 1921
W.R. MacAskill
Nova Scotia Archives 20040012
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172640247049.
97 years ago today:
Bluenose launch, Lunenburg, March 26, 1921
W.R. MacAskill
Nova Scotia Archives 20040012
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/172640247049.
This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, April 5th, 2018 at 5:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.