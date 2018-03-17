a-solitary-sea-rover: Go Team TTOP! Not having Martin is a big…

a-solitary-sea-rover:

Not having Martin is a big deal; he was basically their teacher and reliable voice of experience in the pit when they were a bunch of kids, some of them never really having gone offshore before. Now they’re going into what’s arguably the scariest leg of the race — down to the ice limit, across the Southern Ocean, and around Cape Horn — without their mentor.

They’re not the the same kids that started Leg 1. They’ve raced halfway around the world, including 6500 miles through the Southern Ocean from Cape Town to Melbourne back in Leg 3. But this is a little like the third act in a movie when the plucky heroes have to stand up and show what they’re made of.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171964777041.

Tags: vor, volvo ocean race, martin strömberg, southern ocean, tttop.