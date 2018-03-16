Sailing: James Blake looking to capture best and worst of human emotion
Sailing: James Blake looking to capture best and worst of human emotion:
James Blake might have already had his most special moment as part of the Volvo Ocean Race.
The onboard reporter (OBR), who sailed into Auckland with Turn the Tide on Plastic, was greeted by loud cheers before he had even set foot on land.
It was an unexpected, but memorable surprise – his mother, Pippa, and sister, Sarah-Jayne, were out on the water to welcome him home.
“I didn’t realise they’d be out on the water, so I just heard these shouts and screams out there in a tug boat,” Blake said with a grin.
“It was great to see actually, and seeing them on the dock was fantastic. We all hadn’t been together in ages, so that made it special…nothing can beat that. That was fantastic.”
Awwww…
While some parts of the leg would be horrible for the sailors, Blake said he was excited to capture the raw emotion the challenging sea brought out of those onboard.
For him, it was that emotion going from bad to good that he was hoping to shoot when he signed on for the job.
So trying to capture that and show really what it’s like onboard and what the sailors actually go through, a bit more of that human side, that’s what really interests me and actually how tough it is for them.
“They don’t enjoy it all the time. I think they actually find it quite miserable, and it’s trying to capture that and then when they do have their highs they are very good.”
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171930636036.
Tags: vor, volvo ocean race.