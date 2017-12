Quick note: Last night as the Thomas Fire moved into Carpinteria we evacuated. We’re all fine. Follow me on Twitter (@jbc99) for more details if you’re interested.

Hope to be back on here soonish, but you’ll probably mostly be getting queue from me (at least until that runs out) for the next little bit until things settle down.

Thanks!

Tags: thomas fire.