friendsdontsuefriends:

I spent the morning giffing Lenore in the first episode of Poe Party because… reasons. And I accidentally ended up with 50+ gifs so these are just ten of the best ones (it was so hard cause honestly all her facial expressions give me LIFE)

Tags: lenore the lady ghost, poe party, that thing sinéad does with her face, so much yup.