Volvo Ocean Race on Twitter:

Liz Wardley on Turn the Tide on Plastic had a nasty accident during the Lisbon In Port race today. (Earlier in the race Ñeti on MAPFRE had a similar accident when a sheet pulled his legs out from under him and he landed on the back of his head.)

The foredeck of a racing sailboat definitely isn’t the safest place. I’m glad Liz wasn’t hurt worse. Also, good job by OBR Sam Greenfield, who switched quickly from his designated “watch but don’t assist” role to dropping the camera and helping to free her. (Another member of the crew ran forward from the pit area to help too, but I can’t tell who it was from the video.)

Tags: vor, volvo ocean race, sam greenfield, liz wardley.