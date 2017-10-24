A post shared by Rants & Aves (@rantsandaves) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

quickthreebeers:

Back to birding! Spent the whole day in search of a turbo-rare Common Greenshank with no luck! However, there was no shortage of very similar native Trigine sandpipers to sort through. So here’s some shaky footage of a Greater Yellowlegs flopping around. (at Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge)

Tags: birds, grye, v. proud of myself, for checking bill-length-vs.-head-width, and calling this as a greater before I read the caption.