quickthreebeers: Back to birding! Spent the whole day in search…
Back to birding! Spent the whole day in search of a turbo-rare Common Greenshank with no luck! However, there was no shortage of very similar native Trigine sandpipers to sort through. So here’s some shaky footage of a Greater Yellowlegs flopping around. (at Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge)
Tags: birds, grye, v. proud of myself, for checking bill-length-vs.-head-width, and calling this as a greater before I read the caption.