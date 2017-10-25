« quickthreebeers: Back to birding! Spent the whole day in search…
glowworm6: Oyster Catcher taken at Flattery Rock, WA. 4… »

“To dream—to dream has been the business of my life.”

“To dream—to dream has been the business of my life.”

Edgar Allan Poe, from The Works Of Edgar Allan Poe Vol.2

(via violentwavesofemotion)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2i3X5Wd.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 at 6:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.