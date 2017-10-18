That is so cool! (Well, except for the phoebe. Kind of a bummer for them.) But yeah! Merlins are the best!

As it turns out I’m about 90 minutes away from giving a talk on birds of prey as part of my ongoing series of beginner birdwatching classes I’m doing, and my talk has Actual Merlin Content. There’s a Merlin (or maybe more than one; I’m not sure) that I’ve been seeing a fair amount in the last few weeks as I’ve been ramping up my birding obsession in anticipation of the Christmas Count. A few days ago I got to watch it chasing/being chased by a group of crows at the Carpinteria Bluffs. That ruled.

Fun fact (of which you may already be aware): A few years ago ornithologists were surprised to discover that falcons have more genetic code in common (and hence share a more-recent common ancestor) with parrots than they do with other birds of prey. The fact that falcons look and act like hawks is more a case of convergent evolution than actual close kinship.

So: Awesome fastest-creature-on-earth murder parrots FTW!

Tags: birds, echojar, Merlin, MERL, murder parrots ftw.