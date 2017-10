essenceofarda:

More Silmarillion and lotr sketches :) Young Galadriel, young Celeborn, and a little Celebrían. Also Beren and Lúthien. As I’m reading the book I’m sketching out the characters as they appear in my mind. I’m having lots of fun sketching out how I imagine the characters… but I’m falling behind :’O Thingol and Melian

