« nubbsgalore:kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes on earth,…

Volvo Ocean Race on Twitter

Volvo Ocean Race on Twitter:

DF passed MAPFRE in the last few miles and finished only a few boatlengths ahead. Woo! 😀

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2vkt0Yu.

Tags: volvo ocean race, dongfeng race team.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 at 7:35 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.