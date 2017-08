cj kale



nubbsgalore:

kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes on earth, has erupted continuously from its pu’u o’o vent since 1983, oozing one thousand degree fahrenheit lava at fifteen yards an hour across hawaii’s big island into the ocean. photos by (click pic) tom kualii, g. brad lewis, bruce omori, cj kale and nick selway

