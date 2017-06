jmg-photography:

First time Male Tree Swallow (Tachycineta bicolor)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2rZ7qpX.

Tags: :-), i dunno, all swallows are cool, but I think tree swallows are my favorite, it's a close match between them and barn swallows, i would happily judge a competition between them, I'm still not sure. Better give me one more look..