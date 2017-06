shipwreckedcomedy:

The finest female on the force.

We’re just tickled to welcome Joanna Sotomura to The Case of the Gilded Lily as top-notch police dispatcher Claudette Knickerbocker!

You probably know Joanna from her appearances on VGHS, in Wong Fu productions, or as the titular character in Pemberley Digital’s Emma Approved.

THE CASE OF THE GILDED LILY IS NOW LIVE ON KICKSTARTER!